Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)–The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing teen.

Jasmin Bahema, 16, was last seen Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in the area of 6th Avenue. The teen’s clothing is described as a black and white button-up shirt, black jeans and black/white/red shoes.

Police believe Jasmin Bahema may be with 15-year-old Breanna Dowding. Police have listed Dowding as critically missing and describe her as “mentally diminished.”

Anyone with information concerning this missing person/runaway should call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.