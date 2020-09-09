Police searching for two juveniles who left DJJ custody

The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Jatavion Damarcus Dunn and Tyree Dasheen Griffin.

Police say the pair fled from Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) custody and were last seen running north on 17th Avenue in the 3400 block at approximately 4:00 a.m.

Their clothing description is unknown. They may still be together.

If you have any information about Jatavion’s and Tyree’s whereabouts, please contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449 or Sergeant L. Zieverink at 706-225-4384.