Multiple deaths and injuries reported in El Paso Walmart shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —

UPDATE: 4:18 p.m. — UMC officials confirm that one person who was transported to the hospital died due to their injuries. Others remain in critical condition.

UPDATE: One person that was transported to @umcelpaso died due to injuries. Others remain in critical condition. The hospital along with others are urging the community to donate blood to either within the next few days. — Tatiana Favela (@TatianaKTSM) August 3, 2019

UPDATE: 3:40 p.m. – NBC News and KTSM have confirmed the identity of the suspect in police custody as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius from Allen, Texas.

UPDATE: 3:22 p.m. – A spokesperson with University Medical Center (UMC), the county’s only level 1 trauma center, says they received 13 total patients related to today’s Cielo Vista Walmart shooting.

Two children were also received and transferred to El Paso Children’s Hospital, which is attached to UMC.

“We do not have a status for all patients to report at this time. Families of victims are arriving at UMC and are being assisted by UMC staff and counselors. “This is a terrible tragedy and we are doing everything possible to treat and care for the victims and assist their families,” said Jacob Cintron, UMC President & CEO.

A UMC spokesperson says they will be providing a media update at 4 p.m. MST.

In total, between Del Sol and University Medical Center, 24 patients including two children.

UPDATE: 2:26 p.m. – A spokesperson from Del Sol hospital confirms they received a total of 11 victims ranging in age from 35 years old to 82 years old.

Two of those patients are in stable condition and nine are listed in critical condition.

For more information, please call the patient hotline at 915-263-6999.

UPDATE: 2:17 p.m. — President Trump tweets his statement regarding Walmart shooting.

Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2019

UPDATE: 1:46 p.m. — KTSM can confirm through a law enforcement source that this photo is of the shooter as they entered the Walmart show at Cielo Vista this morning around 10 a.m.

UPDATE 1:37 p.m. — El Paso Police say a call for an active shooter came in at 10a.m. this morning at Walmart at Cielo Vista and then additional reports came in of a possible shooter at adjacent Cielo Vista Mall. Police say one person in custody and a second person is detained. Police do not believe any suspect is outstanding.

El Paso Police confirm multiple fatalities, but cannot say immediately how many. A police source tells KTSM that 18 people were killed.

UPDATE: 1:06 p.m. – An officers on the scene tell KTSM that 18 people are dead at the scene. An updated number of injured has not been given by EPPD. We are waiting to confirm from an El Paso Police spokesperson.

UPDATE: 12:53 p.m. El Paso Police say anyone looking to reunite with loved ones who may have been inside the Walmart or Cielo Vista Mall are asked to gather at MacArthur Intermediate School located 8101 Whitus Dr.

A KTSM photographer confirms that Bassett Place Mall was also being evacuated as a precaution.

UPDATE: 12:46 p.m. El Paso Mayor Dee Margo confirms to KTSM that there are multiple fatalities involved in today’s shooting at Walmart.

Margo says that three suspects believed to be involved were taken into custody. El Paso Police are expected to give a press conference within the hour.

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m. KTSM can confirm that 18 people were shot inside the Walmart. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

El Paso Police and multiple other law enforcement agencies are responding to a shooting at the Walmart an active shooter situation.

Details are limited at this time.









Active Shooting Stay away from Cielo Vista Mall Area. Scene is Still Active. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

