Police: University of South Carolina Upstate student suspected in rash of campus fires

News

by: associated press

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – Police say a student accused of setting an off-campus fire is the only suspect in about 20 fires set on the campus of the University of South Carolina Upstate.

News outlets report 19-year-old Brandon Burt was booked in jail Monday on a charge of third-degree arson. The Georgia native is accused of setting a dumpster fire at an off-campus apartment complex.

Campus police say Burt is also suspected of setting about 20 fires since February on the university’s campus in Spartanburg. Burt is a sophomore and student-athlete.

It’s unclear whether he had an attorney who could speak for him.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories