Police: YMCA president shot at his Sears Woods home; injuries not life-threatening

The CEO and president of the YMCA of Metropolitan Columbus was involved in a shooting at his Sears Woods home Monday morning.

Mario Davis, 40, is being treated at the Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown campus, according to a Columbus police spokesperson. His condition is not known.

But police did say that Davis underwent surgery and his injuries “appear non-life-threatening.”

A YMCA spokesman told News 3 that the organization is still gathering information, but they believed the shooting was accidental.

Police responded to the home in the 4400 block of Bondale Drive before noon. The Robbery and Assault Division is investigating the shooting. There has been no cause for the shooting determined, according to police.

Davis has held the YMCA’s top job since Jan. 1, 2018. Prior to taking over the top post at the YMCA, which has multiple branches throughout Columbus, Davis was a successful local banker.

