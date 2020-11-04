2020 Election results for President, Senate, and more

UPDATE 10:32 p.m. EST: A third wave of voting results are in for Muscogee County, now showing a higher number of votes in the race for Muscogee County Sheriff.

Results now show a total of 79,218 votes cast, with Countryman maintaining the lead over LaJoye with 50,228 votes versus LaJoye’s 27,096 votes allocated from Election Day In-person votes, Advance In-Person votes, and Absentee Ballots.

As it stands currently, Countryman has 63 percent of the votes tallied.

UPDATE 10:24 p.m. EST: Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville has defeated incumbent Democrat Doug Jones, winning his first political office in the Alabama Senate race.

UPDATE 9:58 p.m. EST: The second wave of results are now in for Muscogee County, showing votes from a combination of Absentee Ballots, Advance In-Person Voting, and In-Person Voting on Election Day.

From the second set of results, with a total of 70,728 votes in, Countryman retains his early lead, now with 46,110 votes versus LaJoye’s 24,618. This breakdown shows Countryman holding 65 percent of the vote to LaJoye’s 35 percent.

UPDATE 9 p.m. EST: Some early numbers are in for Muscogee County, showing that at this stage of reporting, results show that former Muscogee County Marshal Greg Countryman currently leads in the Sheriff’s race with 62.5 percent of the vote.

Of the 42,211 votes tallied so far for the Muscogee County Sheriff’s race, Countryman leads with 26,380 to GOP candidate Mark LaJoye’s 15,831 for 37.5 percent of the vote.

The numbers sent out so far from the Elections Office in the county are pulled from the 42,889 advance in-person votes cast before Election Day.