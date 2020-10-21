2020 Presidential Campaign: The last two weeks keep both candidates scrambling to win votes

by: Debra Alfarone

WASHINGTON (CBS)- With time running out in the 2020 race for the White House, President Trump held a campaign rally Tuesday night in northwest Pennsylvania. The state and its 20 electoral votes could decide this year’s winner.

President Trump won a narrow victory in the Keystone State in 2016, but recent polls show him trailing Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“It’s a choice between our plan to kill the virus and Biden’s plan to kill the American Dream, and that’s what he’d be doing,” said President Trump.

The former vice president has spent much of this week in his home state of Delaware, preparing for the final debate on Thursday night.

Earlier Tuesday, President Trump cut short a scheduled interview with “60 minutes” correspondent Lesley Stahl.

The president later tweeted he’s considering posting video of it shot by the White House before the interview airs Sunday.

“60 Minutes” says the White House agreed only to record the interview for its archives and that the broadcast has a history of interviewing presidential candidates, asking important questions in the run-up to elections.

On Capitol Hill, talks continue on a $2 trillion dollar coronavirus relief bill.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had set Tuesday as the deadline to get it done before Election Day.

If the White House and Democrats strike a deal, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the senate will vote on it.

“If a Presidentially-supported bill clears the House, at some point we’ll bring to the floor, yes,” said McConnell.

But according to a CBS news source, McConnell told senate Republicans that he advised the White House not to agree to a large coronavirus stimulus bill ahead of the election.

On Wednesday, the senate is expected to vote on a smaller relief package worth less than a trillion dollars, which President Trump has said is not enough.

Also on Wednesday, former President Barack Obama will be in Philadelphia to make his first ‘in-person’ appearance on behalf of Joe Biden during this campaign.

