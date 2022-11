Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Election Day 2022 has passed, and with some of the races in Georgia reaching a National level of attention. WRBL Political Reporter Chuck Williams joins News 3 “This Morning” Co-Anchor Rex Castillo to talk about the results of the Georgia Governor’s Race, the heated race between Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker, and Sanford Bishop staying in office for a 16th term.