MONTOGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Alabama Legislature and Governor Kay Ivey have been busy this legislative season, over 60 laws are set to take effect starting Friday.
In the 2022 regular session, the legislature passed on over 200 bills to Gov. Ivey for her signature into law. Many of those have already taken effect.
On July 1st, 63 of those laws take effect including the Sergeant Nick Risner Act, providing an income tax credit to volunteer firefighters, increasing the number of entertainment districts and requiring public schools to provide designated changing rooms for students based on the sex on their birth certificates.
All the passed laws from the 2022 regular session can be found below:
2022 Laws Already in Effect:
- HB3: Relating to emergency management, to clarify that they provide public safety services
- SB4: Further defines orthosis for the Prosthetics and Orthotics Act
- SB9: Provides funds for coastal conservation
- SB13: Relating to sales and use tax exemptions for gold, silver, platinum and palladium bullion
- SB15: Amends sections relating to the State Textbook Committee, the creation of textbooks
- SB17: Provides further for crime of unauthorized entry of critical infrastructure including by unmanned aircraft systems
- SB19: Increase the optional standard deduction and adjusted gross income for taxpayers
- SB22: Retail wine licensees may dispense wine for off-premises consumption
- HB20: Taxation, sale of certain military aircraft parts, exemption extended
- SB21: City of Lineville, Clay County authorized the sale of draft or keg beer
- HB26: Relating to Judicial Retirement Fund, deadlines removed for certain services
- SB28: Provides for the inclusion of the Space National Guard into the Alabama National Guard
- SB30: Provides a funded one-time longevity bonus payment of certain Teachers’ Retirement System
- SB33: Allows certain nonprofit corporations to be audited or examined by the Department of Examiners of Public Accounts
- SB36: Adds more gases to be regulated by the state Oil and Gas Board
- HB39: Transfer of certain funds from Insurance Department Fund to Strengthen Alabama Homes Fund by the Commissioner of Insurance authorized
- HB40: Exempt from crime of possession of a gambling device under certain circumstances for slot machines manufactured before 1960, became law without Governor’s signature
- SB41: Amends section relation to entertainment district in Class 1 municipalities, became law without Governor’s signature
- SB42: Homeowners or condo associations may not prohibit the displaying of the AL state flag
- HB48: Amend sections relating to the AL Board of Funeral Services
- SB48: Relating to the credit financing of the sale or lease of motor vehicles
- HB52: Judge authorized to use discretion in the length of sentence a defendant must serve if probation revoked
- SB52: Defines warrantor for motor vehicle purposes, amends sections relating to motor vehicle dealers
- SB59: Requires the Board of Pardons and Paroles to establish a pilot program for small businesses by ex-offenders
- SB64: Relating to community development districts, sales and distribution of alcoholic beverages
- SB66: Relating to the Study Commission on Interagency Cooperation and Collaboration on the Rehabilitation of former incarcerated
- SB67: Amends section relating to AL Federal Aid Highway Finance Authority
- SB68: Relating to the construction of wastewater treatment facilities
- SB71: Add section relating to motor vehicle registration receipt forms and validation decals
- SB72: Authorizes local boards of education to purchase goods related to the Child Nutrition Program
- SB75: Provides Probate courts with jurisdiction over more items
- SB77: Prohibits any state agency or institution from purchasing certain flags
- HB76: Compensation for use of student-athlete’s name, image or likeness
- HB77: County tax assessing officials, tax valuation disputes, authorized to defend state
- HB78: Relating to insurance policies and other rules
- SB81: Authorizes the Alabama Trust Fund to conduct board meetings by virtual means
- HB82: Small Business Relief and Revitalization Act of 2022, provided tax relief for small businesses and ensured loan forgiveness under the American Rescue Plan is not treated as taxable income
- SB83: Creates the AL Airport Economic and Infrastructure Program
- HB91: Motor vehicles, license plates, county licensing officials contract with a third party for print-on-demand validation decals
- SB91: Requires the Board of Pharmacy to inform a person before taking disciplinary action
- SB92: Continues the AL Surface Mining Commission pursuant to the Alabama Sunset Law
- SB93: Continues the Board of Home Medical Equipment pursuant to the Alabama Sunset Law
- SB94: Continues the AL State Board of Prosthetists and Orthotists pursuant to the Alabama Sunset Law
- SB95: Continues the AL Sickle Cell Oversight and Regulatory Commission pursuant to the Alabama Sunset Law
- SB96: Continues the State Board of Registration for Foresters pursuant to the Alabama Sunset Law
- SB97: Continues the AL Construction Recruitment Institute pursuant to the Alabama Sunset Law
- SB98: Continues the AL Real Estate Commission pursuant to the Alabama Sunset Law
- SB99: Relating to the licensed practice of professional counseling
- HB92: Authorizes AL Secretary of State to provide only digital copies of bills and resolutions
- HB100: Women’s Hall of Fame Board authorized to meet electronically, membership revised
- SB102: Authorizes the Board of Pharmacy to issue permits to interns or externs to dispense medicine
- SB104: Revises the way a corporation may issue a share of stock
- HB105: Shirley’s Law, created elder abuse registry
- SB108: Makes a supplemental appropriation for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2022
- SB110: Provides a cost-of-living adjustment of four percent for state employees
- SB111: Provides funded longevity bonuses for retirees and beneficiaries of the Employees’ Retirement System
- SB116: Authorizes children of military families to transfer to Alabama public schools prior to being a resident of the state
- SB119: Provides that the Alabama G.I. Dependets’ scholarship benefits can be used at any college or university in the state
- SB123: Increases the minimum threshold for internet service under the Connect Alabama Act of 2022
- SB124: Revises grant eligibility and award caps for the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Act
- SB126: Requires the Alabama Crime Victims Compensation Commission to hold meetings
- SB133: Relating to public deposits, composition and operation of the SAFE Program board of directors
- HB134: Teachers Retirement System allow for 30-year service retirement
- SB135: Authorizes the Administrator of the Alabama Credit Union Association to set internal policies for travel expenses of examiners
- HB136: Provides for a revision for State Minimum Salary Schedule for public education employees
- HB138: Makes appropriations from Education Trust Fund to various state agencies for fiscal year 2022
- SB141: Relating to military spouses, provides reciprocal occupational licenses
- HB144: Municipal runoff elections eliminated when only two candidates run and there is a tie, county and precinct elections, tie votes decided by probate judge by lot
- SB152: Individual taxpayers’ federal income tax paid without consideration
- HB153: Board of Trustees for University of West Alabama authorized to conduct meetings by video or phone
- SB154: Provides a maximum vehicle restriction for vehicles on state highways
- SB159: Authorizes the Alabama State University board of trustees to meet electronically
- SB162: Authorizes the Department of Revenue to issue writs of garnishment by mail
- HB163: Amends sections to increase the optional standard deduction and expand adjusted gross income
- SB167: Authorizes licensed occupational therapists to practice in any Occupational Therapy Licensure Compact state
- SB168: Authorizes fentanyl testing equipment to be sold
- SB170: Exempts certain English language learners from proficiency assessments in public K-12 schools
- HB171: Amends sections related to first-time and second-chance home buyer’s savings account
- SB171: The Alabama Numeracy Act, prohibits the use of the Common Core State Standards in public K-12 schools
- SB175: Classifies the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering as a public school
- SB178: Authorizes the investment of municipal and county funds into commercial paper
- SB179: Provides the sales of alcoholic beverages within certain community districts
- SB183: Declares emergency medical services as essential public services
- SB184: The Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act, prohibits the performance of a medical procedure or a prescription of meds to a minor that alters their gender or delays puberty
- SB185: To adopt and incorporate into the Code of Alabama 1975 laws enacted during the 2021 Regular Session
- SB191: Makes appropriations from the American Rescue Plan Act – Small Business Fund for fiscal year 2022
- SB198: Provides a county board of registrars approval to reallocate unused working days from one registrar to another to accomplish public business
- SB200: Postpones implementation of the third grade retention requirement of the AL Literacy Act
- HB216: Authorizes AL Board of Examiners in Marriage and Family Therapy to establish various training designations
- HB220: Relating to AL Literacy Act, provides further definitions of duties
- HB231: Relating to federal taxes and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021
- HB235: Travel Insurance Act, establishes sales practice standards and other requirements
- HB250: Expands Alabama Port Authority’s jurisdiction, authorizes building of intermodal and multi-modal transfer facilities
- SB256: Provides that wills filed for probate on or after Jan. 1, 2023, probate courts have jurisdiction over the will
- SB260: Defines geographical areas for tax purposes relating to tax increment districts
- SB261: Allows taxpayers to claim a credit on money given to educational scholarships
- HB262: Limits the annual license tax fees for trucks related to harvesting
- SB262: Requires the Secretary of State to maintain and update an official website
- HB267: Appropriates funds from the Education Trust Fund Advancement and Technology Fund
- SB274: Amends section related to sales tax, exempts producer value-added products from sales tax
- HB285: Amends section relating to the privilege assessment for nursing homes
- HB287: Adds sections relating to emergency medical transport providers
- HB308: Modifies Employees’ Retirement System for Tier II plan members
- HB313: Authorizes AL Board of Chiropractic Examiners to acquire, convey and hold real property
- HB315: Creates the crime of misrepresenting the police jurisdiction
- HB335: Authorizes limited closing fees on certain small loans
- HB346: Removes deadline for passing a resolution for local employers participating in the Employees’ Retirement System providing Tier I benefits to Tier II
- HB347: Creates an additional class of community development district
- HB371: Authorizes and provides procedures for an online auction of delinquent property tax
- HB395: Creates a Hospitality Management Program license
- HB400: Exempts grain bins from ad valorem taxation
- HB415: Prohibits a county from charging a farmer a license or other fee for the sake of farm products
Laws Taking Effect in July:
- SB2: Provides prohibitions on the enforcement of certain presidential orders relating to firearms
- HB15: To exempt the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge Free and Accepted Masons from taxes
- SB31: Requires employers to provide paid leave to adoptive parents
- HB37: Relating to motor vehicles, to further provide for the requirements of autocycles
- HB48: Amend sections relating to the Alabama Board of Funeral Services
- HB46: Establishes State Seal of Biliteracy to recognize graduates with proficiency in English and at least one world language
- HB54: Termination of alimony upon cohabitation with another adult in a romantic relationship, regardless of gender
- SB56: Prohibits law enforcement agencies from using facial recognition as the sole basis to make an arrest or establish probable cause
- HB68: Relating to criminal procedure, to allow a person to be offered protection in criminal prosecution
- HB70: Relating to mental health, to provide definitions
- SB90: Revises the law relating to the crime of assault in the second degree to apply to assaults on those in certain job roles
- HB94: Extends AL Commission on Tick-Borne Illness until September 30, 2025
- HB95: Provides a grace period for payment of fines, fees and costs upon an inmate’s release from custody
- HB104: Authorizes posthumous pardon for any person convicted of a Class A or Class B felony, removes requirement of granting based on racial discrimination
- HB119: Allows for the sale of alcoholic beverages through a drive-thru or walk-up window
- HB123: Requires public K-12 schools to employ a mental health service coordinator
- HB108: Requires the Elevator Safety Review Board to review elevator safety within a certain time
- HB143: The Sergeant Nick Risner Act, Crime causing death of another person, defendant not eligible for correctional incentive time, or “good time”
- HB147: Relating to meetings of governmental bodies, allows electronic participation
- SB150: Relating to industrial relations and labor, excludes definition of employment for marketplace contractors
- SB158: Authorizes the State Board of Health to conduct lead inspections and enforce the Alabama Lead Reduction Act of 1997
- HB162: Lynn Greer Retirement Income Tax Cut Act of 2022, exempts first $6,000 of taxable retirement income for those 65 years of age or older
- HB176: Authorizes minors between 18 and 20 years old to serve alcoholic beverages when employed as a server or busser by a restaurant
- SB182: Prohibits the restriction of certain lawful operations of motor fuel retailers
- HB191: Relating to end-of-life care, provides for a surrogate to make decisions for the terminally ill
- HB194: Prohibits certain public officials responsible for an election to solicit donations
- HB199: Renames Governor’s Office of Minority Affairs to Alabama Office of Minority Affairs
- SB203: Requires municipal courts to annually submit workload and fiscal data to the Administrative Office of Courts
- HB205: Relating to motor vehicle dealers to provide certain supplemental license requirements
- SB205: Requires a member of the Legislature to ask the Secretary of State to receive a set of the Code of Alabama of 1975
- SB207: Prohibits the operation of a vehicle that contains a false or secret compartment
- SB214: Provides the Alabama State Council on the Arts with the authority to provide grants, programs and services
- HB215: Increases the number of entertainment districts from five to nine
- SB222: Authorizes the AL Board of Examiners of Landscape Architects to provide requirements and set fines
- HB230: Prohibits certain practices relating to pregnant female inmates
- HB232: Allows access to controlled substance database by medical examiners, coroners and deputy coroners
- SB233: Provides further availability for virtual court hearings in criminal cases
- HB234: Allows food trucks to sell alcoholic beverages in Class 1 municipality
- HB253: Provides an annual state income tax credit to a volunteer firefighter or rescue squad
- HB256: Creates the Municipal Audit Clarification Act
- HB268: Provides definition to work done by a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist
- SB272: Repeals section relating to the practice of medicine across state lines
- SB282: Limits the money from fines and penalties generated from traffic tickets in municipalities
- HB297: Changes the administering agency of the Railroad Modernization Act of 2019 from the Department of Commerce to the Department of Revenue
- HB304: Provides approval of solid waste management to sites by local governing bodies
- HB322: Requires K-12 schools to designate rooms where students may undress based on biological sex
- HB333: Justice Information Commission, membership further provided for probate judges and municipal court judges
- HB336: Expands examination options for a journeyman plumber or gas fitter, provides definitions
- HB350: Designates the peanut as the official state legume of AL
- HB352: Creates the State Employees’ Trust fund Funding Act of 2022
- HB382: Provides for the “drive out” exemption for the state sales tax on trailers, campers and house cars
- HB385: Removes driver’s license or identification card fees for homeless youth
- HB391: To amend the section relating to the levy and amount of business privilege tax
- HB403: Expands the definition of serious physical injury
- HB413: Dental Scholarship and Loan Awards Board named, Rural Dental Scholars Program eliminated
- HB414: Authorizes state 911 board to certify public safety telecommunications and dispatchers, requires certification
- HB434: Authorizes the use of video depositions in human trafficking cases
- HB435: Increases loan repayment award for Alabama Math and Science Teacher Education Program
- HB446: Creates procedures for the release of 911 written transcripts, maintenance of recording 911 calls for two years
- HB453: Provide further definitions relating to the AL Board of Massage Therapy
- HB487: amends sections to expand the income tax credit available to individuals who adopt a child
- HB488: Provides a COVID-19 death benefit for first responders
- HB504: Law enforcement officers authorized to remove disabled vehicles from roadway
Laws Taking Effect in August:
- HB50: Established a grant to provide feminine hygiene products to students in grades 5-12 at no cost to students
Laws Taking Effect in October:
- HB102: Requires the Commissioner of Insurance to establish the Center for Risk and Insurance Research
- SB106: General Fund Budget
- SB109: Makes an appropriation from the State General Fund to the Coalition Against Domestic Violence
- HB135: To make appropriations for the support, maintenance and development of public education
- HB140: Appropriates money from Education Trust Fund to Tuskegee University
- HB141: Appropriates money from Education Trust Fund to Southern Preparatory Academy, formerly Lyman Ward Military Academy
- HB142: Appropriates money from Education Trust Fund to Talladega College
- SB174: Provides certain reporting requirements of the Chief Procurement Officer
- HB286: Private hospital assessment and Medicaid funding program extended
- HB419: Relating to the construction of certain property, educational facilities
Laws Taking Effect in 2023:
- HB10: Relating to ad valorem tax, to exempt all commercial fishing vessels and equipment, takes effect Jan. 1, 2023
- HB17: The Billy Clardy III Act, to add a new chapter relating to wiretapping, takes effect Feb. 1, 2023
- HB82, Section 5: Small Business Relief and Revitalization Act of 2022, allows for a deposit of certified funds and increases the average monthly state sales tax liability
- HB82, Section 4: Small Business Relief and Revitalization Act of 2022, exempts certain business tangible personal property from ad valorem taxes
- SB216: Amends section relating to the sale and transportation of tobacco products, takes effect Jan. 1, 2023
- SB224: Requires individuals to have made a reasonable and active effort to secure work to receive unemployment, takes effect Jan. 1, 2023
- HB272: Restrictions on carrying firearms in motor vehicles creates Local Government Pistol Permit Revenue Loss Fund, takes effect Jan. 1, 2023
- HB284: Relates to human trafficking, to provide for definitions associated with human trafficking, takes effect Jan. 1, 2023
- HB318: Relating to online marketplaces, requires certain disclosures and provides for civil remedies
- HB513: Revises the definition of a shotgun, takes effect Jan. 1, 2023
All bills can be read in their entirety on the Alabama Legislature website.