A recap of opening statements in Coney Barrett confirmation hearings

WASHINGTON (Nexstar)- 48-year-old Amy Coney Barrett, who if confirmed, would be the youngest justice on the Supreme Court appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee bright and early Monday on Capitol Hill.

In the first day of a historic confirmation battle, Republicans made their case to place Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court by Election Day.

But Democrats pushed back, warning Barrett’s expected rulings on the Affordable Care Act will strip health care from millions of Americans.

If confirmed, Coney Barrett would give conservatives a 6-to-3 majority.

She will undergo questioning from senators starting Tuesday.