A recap of opening statements in Coney Barrett confirmation hearings

Politics

by: Raquel Martin

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (Nexstar)- 48-year-old Amy Coney Barrett, who if confirmed, would be the youngest justice on the Supreme Court appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee bright and early Monday on Capitol Hill.

In the first day of a historic confirmation battle, Republicans made their case to place Coney Barrett  on the Supreme Court by Election Day.

But Democrats pushed back, warning Barrett’s expected rulings on the Affordable Care Act will strip health care from millions of Americans.

If confirmed, Coney Barrett would give conservatives a 6-to-3 majority.

She will undergo questioning from senators starting Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

84° / 57°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 84° 57°

Wednesday

83° / 63°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 83° 63°

Thursday

83° / 64°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 83° 64°

Friday

76° / 48°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 76° 48°

Saturday

70° / 50°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 70° 50°

Sunday

75° / 60°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 75° 60°

Monday

79° / 62°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 79° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
69°

74°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

77°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

79°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

80°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

81°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

82°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

82°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

81°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

79°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

76°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

72°

8 PM
Clear
0%
72°

69°

9 PM
Clear
0%
69°

67°

10 PM
Clear
0%
67°

65°

11 PM
Clear
0%
65°

64°

12 AM
Clear
0%
64°

62°

1 AM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

2 AM
Clear
0%
61°

60°

3 AM
Clear
0%
60°

59°

4 AM
Clear
0%
59°

59°

5 AM
Clear
0%
59°

59°

6 AM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

7 AM
Clear
0%
58°

58°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories