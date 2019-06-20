After a decade, Congress takes up issue of reparations for slave descendants

Yesterday, June 19, marked Juneteenth, known as the celebration of the end of slavery in America– and it’s the first time in more than 10 years Congress talked about payment- or reparations- to the descendants of African slaves.

As Black Panthers stood in silence outside, actor Danny Glover joined a panel in front of a House committee to remember his roots. He’s the great grandson of a former slave who was freed by the Emancipation Proclamation.

“A national reparations policy is a moral, democratic and economic imperative,” Glover told the committee.

Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen and his colleagues revived a conversation that hasn’t happened in Congress in more than a decade, payments, or reparations, for descendants of African slaves, African Americans.

“Slavery was a crime against humanity, one which whose impacts we as a society continue to grapple with today,” Cohen stated.

Texas Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is sponsoring a resolution, first introduced three decades ago, to form a commission to get the process going.

A huge crowd lined the walls outside of the hearing to push it forward.

“If we want the America that we talk about, this is the first step,” said Derrick Williams with the American Descendants of Slavery Movement.

However, Some see the discussion as purely political. Project 21- a black leadership network- calls reparations a sham that hurts race relations.

and On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also voiced his opposition.

“We’re always a work in progress in this country, but no one currently alive was responsible for that,” McConnell said.

But members of the panel fired back.

“This rebuttal proffers a strange theory of governance that American accounts are somehow bound by the lifetime of its generations,” said Ta-Nehisi Coates, Distinguished Writer in Residence, Arthur J. Carter Journalism Institute of New York University.

The country has paid other debts— including reparations to Japanese Americans after they were held in internment camps during World War II.

Now some Americans say it’s time for reparations for the descendants of slavery.