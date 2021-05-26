Alabama midterm primary election less than a year away

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Believe it or not, Alabama’s midterm primary elections are less than a year away. On May 24th, 2022, voters will head to the polls to choose their party’s nominees for many federal and statewide offices.

One of the most talked about races is the one for Richard Shelby’s US Senate seat. After serving in the Senate for more than 30 years, Shelby has announced he will be retiring at the end of his current term. Federal Election Commission records show two candidates have filed to run in the race: former ambassador to Slovenia Lynda Blanchard and current US Representative Mo Brooks. So far Blanchard has raised just over $300,000. Brooks’ campaign has raised nearly $275,000. So far, no Democrats have entered the race.

With Congressman Brooks running for Senate, his seat in the US House will be up for grabs. Four candidates have filed for the District 5 seat. Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong, Huntsville City Schools teacher Andy Blalock, former Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Casey Wardynski, and Harrison Wright. All four men are running in the Republican Primary. So far, no Democrats have filed to run.

Alabama’s statewide executive and legislative positions will be on the ballot in 2022 as well. That includes the following offices:

Governor

Lt. Governor

Attorney General

Secretary of State

State Treasurer

State Auditor

Commissioner of Agriculture & Industries

State Senate seats

State Representative seats

Other statewide positions on the ballot include Public Service Commissioners places one and two; State Board of Education seats in districts two, four, six, and eight; and Alabama Supreme Court associate justice places five and six.