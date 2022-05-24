MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Primary Elections are being held tomorrow, May 24, 2022, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. WKRG News 5 is breaking down everything you need to know before voting. The Alabama Secretary of State’s Office offers a tool to find where to vote in the primaries.

When you arrive at your voting, you must provide a valid form of identification. Valid forms of ID include:

Driver’s License

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Digital Driver’s License

Non-driver ID

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Digital Non-driver ID

Alabama Photo Voter ID

State Issued ID

Federal Issued ID

US Passport

Employee ID from Federal Government, State of Alabama, County Government, Municipality, Board, Authority or other entity of the state

Student or employee ID from a college or university in the State of Alabama

Military ID

Tribal ID

Absentee ballot applications have been closed for the Alabama Primary Elections but if you do have an absentee ballot it is due on May 23 at 5 p.m.

Offices that will be on the ballot include:

U.S. Senate

U.S. House of Representatives

Governor

Lieutenant Governor

Attorney General

Auditor

Secretary of State

Treasurer

Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries

Alabama State Senate

Alabama State House

Alabama Supreme Court

Public Service Commission

State Board of Education

Circuit Court Judges

District Court Judges

According to the Cross Over Voting Rules, electors who vote in the Primary Elections must vote for the same political party they voted for in the case of a Runoff Election. If an elector did not vote in the Primary Elections, they may vote for either party in the Runoff Elections.

Voter registration for the Primary Elections has already ended, but electors can still register to vote in the possible Runoff Elections until June 6.