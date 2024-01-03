MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Secretary of State Wes Allen says Alabama is prepared for a busy election year this 2024, including the March 5 primary, a possible April runoff and the November General Election.

Some of the big races on the ballot include the election of the president and all seven congress members. State-level races include the Supreme Court Chief Justice, Public Service Commission President and four seats on the State Board of Education.

Allen says Boards of Registrars have gone through training and everything should be ready.

“We’ve been in constant communication with our probate judges and all our friends on the county level. The printing of the ballots is getting ready to begin, and we’ll be able to vote absentee or apply for those absentee ballots very soon,” Allen said.

Allen says the state’s new “Alabama Voter Integrity Database” or AVID is also ready. He introduced AVID last year after withdrawing the state from ERIC, a national voter database, over privacy concerns.

One way AVID works to maintain voter rolls is by entering into agreements with other states to share voter data. When Allen launched AVID in September, he said the four states that border Alabama plus Arkansas had agreed to share voter data, but he was working to grow that list.

Now five months later, Allen says no new states have been added. ERIC currently has 24 states plus DC.

“It’s a lot of work getting it teed up and ready to go, but we are in discussions with other states,” Allen said.

Allen instead emphasizes the other ways AVID verifies voters, namely, through an agreement with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to track driver’s licenses and IDs in other states, as well as the use of the National Change of Address File and Social Security Death Index.

“With the creation of AVID, we’ve been able to parlay and to work and to really kind of make sure that we are taking care of our voter file maintenance through other means,” Allen said.

For more information about upcoming election deadlines, visit the Secretary of State’s website.