Alabama Senator Doug Jones among lawmakers working to expand financial relief to America’s workforce

WASHINGTON- Those out of work during the coronavirus pandemic may find themselves asking: when will things go back to normal?

Until that happens, lawmakers on Capitol Hill want to make sure all workers have access to support.

Democratic lawmakers from Alabama to Vermont want to get money in the bank accounts of workers who need it most..

“We’re still going to be seeing people not working, but that are going to need a paycheck,” said Alabama Democratic Sen. Doug Jones.

Jones wants to create a paycheck security grant.

“And it’s not just for small businesses or large business, it would be for non-profits, it would be for a business of any size. That has lost about 20 % of their revenue,” said Jones.

Jones’s plan would cover salaries and wages of up to 90 thousand dollars plus benefits for each furloughed or laid off employee. And it would also send money to directly to employers, to cover some business operating costs such as rent, utilities and maintenance.

Jones says his plan is different than the recently replenished Paycheck Protection Program because it cuts out bankers and business loans and sends the money directly to employees through their payroll plans.

As states look towards re-opening their economies, Jones hopes this provides some cushion to allow workers stay safely at home, as long as necessary.

“So we can do it the right way and not try to rush it and open and get businesses going when it’s too early to do so,” Jones said.

Democrats hope to include this proposal in the next phase of coronavirus aid from Capitol Hill.

But so far, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has not yet agreed to allow a vote on another relief package.