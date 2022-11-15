Golden sunlight reaches the horizon showing around the capital statehoue in Montgomery, Alabama. Photo by ChrisBoswell

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — New legislative leaders for both parties say they hope to address issues brought up since the last session ended.

That includes the overturn of Roe v. Wade in June. Alabama’s abortion law took effect shortly after, banning the procedure in nearly all cases except for when the mother’s life is at risk.

Democratic Caucus Chair Barbara Drummond hopes to see bipartisan compromise when it comes to voting on exceptions.

“We will certainly be looking at some from our caucus to do the exception for rape and incest, because certainly we know that those instances will come up,” Drummond (D- Mobile) said.

New House Majority Leader Scott Stadthagen says streamlining the adoption process will be a top priority for Republicans.

“At the end of the day, if we have more adoptions in the future, we need to make sure that process is smooth and the best process it can possibly be,” Stadthagen (R- Hartselle) said.

Stadthagen also says helping Alabamians struggling financially is another goal, whether through tax relief or other initiatives.

“We’ve got several legislators that are talking about how we can relieve the pressure of what they’re experiencing right now, and I think that’s going to be on the table when we get in session,” Stadthagen said.

Drummond says Democrats plan to prioritize education as well as health care, which she says has an impact on so many other things.

“When you look at everything and all the threads in Alabama from the business environment, economics to education, the thread in all of those is health care,” Drummond said.

The party breakdown in the House after last week’s election is 77 Republicans and 28 Democrats.

Leaders were recently elected during private caucus meetings, but official leadership elections will take place during the legislature’s organizational session in January.

The session officially starts in March.