Alabama’s longest-standing DA backs Chief Deputy Assistant DA in campaign

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – As the longest-standing DA in the state of Alabama, Kenneth Davis, prepares to vacate the seat, a candidate familiar to the DA’s office, has announced his campaign bid.

Private attorney and current Chief Deputy Assistant District Attorney, Rick Chancey announced he will run for the seat in the November 2022 election. Chancey tells News 3 his experience in the DA’s office and 27 years of practicing law will set him up for success as DA.

“I’ve seen all areas of the law and all areas of this community. I think what I can bring to the table is, a lot of different experiences from sitting with people and discussing their lives, whether it’s doing wills or estates or divorces or criminal cases where somebody is charged with a crime. It brings a wide variety of expertise to the DA’s field,” said Chancey.

Davis submitted a retirement letter to Governor Kay Ivey back in August. Shortly after, the letter was withdrawn and Davis brought Chancey on as Chief Deputy Assistant D.A.

Chancey has spent the last few months under Davis and has had the opportunity to get a taste of what the job entails.

“The opportunity to work with him and work under him the last few months and to go to trial with him and watch him in action has been inspiring to me and almost rejuvenating to kind of see what he does and the energy and passion he brings to his job and then for him to support me and encourage me to do this. Yeah, it has meant a lot to me to have his support,” said Chancey.

So far, Chancey is the only candidate to announce for the District Attorney’s race.