Arguments over second round of stimulus funding follow lawmakers into Memorial Day recess

WASHINGTON – Senate Republicans are rejecting the Hero’s Act, passed by the House.

“It’s not bipartisan. The most bipartisan part of it, was in opposition,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia.

Capito says she wants to find a solution for both parties.

“Now’s the time to pull together to find where we have the gaps and to concentrate our resources there,” said Capito.

Capito believes the next package needs to prioritize containing the pandemic.

“I think the health issues are number one and I hope that’s where our focus comes and then continuing to shore up the economy,” said Capito.



Capito says Republicans will present a relief package the Senate can agree on, but Pennsylvania Democrat Bob Casey says Republicans are holding the situation hostage and making Americans suffer.

“Senate Republicans are going to have the entire month of May- they’ve done zero on COVID-19. They’re probably going to go through the entire month of June doing zero on COVID-19,” said Sen. Casey.

Casey says the senate shouldn’t be ignoring the house bill.

“So I guess they don’t think taxpayers should get more help. I guess they believe that workers compensation support shouldn’t continue through January. I guess they believe state and local governments should just go and lay off police officers and cut school funding,” Casey said.

Some Democrats suggested skipping the week-long Memorial Day recess to pass a relief bill, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell isn’t changing the schedule.



