Behind-the-scenes look at preparations for virtual Democratic National Convention

MILWAUKEE (CBS)- The control room at the Wisconsin Center is complete with monitors, TVs and dozens of DNC staff members spread more than six feet apart, ready to take in live feeds from across the country.

“What you see behind me is the technical backbone for how millions of Americans across the country and right here in Milwaukee will be able to view our convention,” said Jessica Jennings, Director of Media Logistics & Production for the DNC.

The stage on the building’s second floor will have live speakers every night from Wisconsin’s top Democratic leaders.

But former vice president Joe Biden won’t be here. Instead, he will accept the party’s nomination from Delaware.

“When we gave the guidance to speakers not to travel it was out of an abundance of caution and listening to health experts as we have over the last couple of months,” said Ofirah Yhenskel, Press Secretary of DNCC.

The DNC is requiring all staff and even members of the media to take a daily COVID-19 test and temperature check before coming inside.

They also have to answer a series of questions everyday, such as whether they have virus symptoms and pledge not to go to bars and restaurants.

The DNC staff members say that when the pandemic hit, a lot of their plans were already underway in Milwaukee, so it was just easier for them to keep the center of the operations there.