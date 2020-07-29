Biden expected to choose running mate next week

Politics

by: CNN Newsource and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

With fewer than 100 days until the presidential election, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has announced he will choose his running mate next week.

The former vice president made the announcement Tuesday after a speech in Wilmington, Delaware, but he didn’t indicate whether he would publicly announce his selection.

However, he was expected to do so before the Democratic National Convention begins in Milwaukee on Aug. 17.

In March, Biden committed to choosing a female running mate, and he has faced pressure from the Democratic Party to choose a woman of color.

There was renewed speculation Tuesday that Biden would choose California Sen. Kamala Harris after an Associated Press photographer captured handwritten notes Biden held with her name across the top, along with a list of talking points about her.

According to The Associated Press, the points included previous observations Biden has made about Harris: “Do not hold grudges.” “Campaigned with me & Jill.” “Talented.” “Great help to campaign.” “Great respect for her.”

Biden’s campaign has not commented on the note.

According to The New York Times, there are 13 women, including Harris, who have been under consideration.

They are former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice, Florida Rep. Val Demings, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, California Rep. Karen Bass, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Democratic Georgia House leader Stacey Abrams, New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan and Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

83° / 72°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 100% 83° 72°

Thursday

88° / 74°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 88° 74°

Friday

92° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 92° 73°

Saturday

94° / 73°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 94° 73°

Sunday

92° / 72°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 50% 92° 72°

Monday

90° / 70°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 90° 70°

Tuesday

89° / 70°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 40% 89° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

81°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

82°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

82°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

82°

4 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
100%
82°

80°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
80°

78°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
78°

78°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
78°

76°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
76°

75°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
75°

75°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
75°

75°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
75°

74°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
74°

74°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
74°

74°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
74°

73°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
73°

73°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
73°

73°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
73°

74°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
74°

75°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
75°

77°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

80°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories