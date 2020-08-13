Biden raises $26M in 24 hours after Harris VP announcement

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., arrive to speak at a news conference at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) – Joe Biden raised $26 million for his presidential campaign in the 24 hours that followed his announcement that California Sen. Kamala Harris would be his running mate.

Biden’s campaign says the sum more than doubled the campaign’s previous record. It also received contributions from more than 150,000 new donors. Harris is a prolific fundraiser. She is expected to play a prominent role bringing in money for the campaign.

Democrats are close to matching, if not surpassing, the massive $300 million cash stockpile President Donald Trump and the Republicans reported in July.

