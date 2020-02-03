Biden, Sanders lead Democratic pack as Iowa Caucus kicks off

Today, the Iowa Democratic Caucus will kick off the 2020 presidential election primary season. According to CBS polling, Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders are the front runners leading with 25 percent each.

Not far behind Biden and Sanders is Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar are close behind.

This event will host tens of thousands of Iowans as they make their pick for the next Democratic presidential nominee.

“Here I am, one of the top five candidates in this race and I’ve done it with a lot less money,” said Sen. Klobuchar.

Some analysts expect Biden to benefit from being the second choice for many people attending the Caucus, whose top pick might not make the cut.

Iowa only has a small number of delegates that could help a candidate win the nomination for general election, but still has a huge impact on the race.

For Iowa residents, the attention in the state is more than just about the issues more than the candidates.

“I like the attention that we have here in Iowa. I think people pay attention to what we say and what we care about,” said Alison Kurth, an Iowa voter.

As the Democratic Caucus unfolds, President Donald Trump has sent his surrogates to the state ahead of the Republican Caucuses that are also happening tonight.