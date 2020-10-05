Campaign says Biden tests negative for virus

Politics

by: The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Joe Biden’s campaign says the Democratic presidential nominee tested negative for coronavirus Sunday.

The results come five days after Biden spent more than 90 minutes on the debate stage with President Donald Trump. The president was diagnosed with COVID-19 days after the debate, and he remains hospitalized.

Biden told reporters Saturday in Wilmington that he was not tested that day but would be tested Sunday morning.

The former vice president had two negative tests on Friday, as well.

His campaign emphasized as late as Sunday that the former vice president has regularly followed public health guidelines on wearing masks and social distancing.

Biden is scheduled to travel Monday to Florida.

