CBS News: Joe Biden projected winner of Alabama’s Democratic Primary

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 03: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden greets patron at the Buttercup diner on March 03, 2020 in Oakland, California. Biden’s Super Tuesday election night gathering will be held in Los Angeles. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

ALABAMA (WRBL) – CBS News and the Associated Press has projected presidential candidate Joe Biden as the winner of Alabama’s Democratic primary.

The state has 52 delegates at stake.

Black voters hold sway in the state’s Democratic electorate, and Biden and Mike Bloomberg split the endorsements of the state’s largest black political coalitions. The Alabama New South Coalition-backed Biden, and the Alabama Democratic Conference supported Bloomberg.

Biden has also won Virginia and North Carolina, while Bernie Sanders has won the primary in his home state, Vermont. Voting is still underway elsewhere in the country, including California, the night’s biggest prize.