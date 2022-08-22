MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL)—Things are heating up with the 2022 November General Election which is less than 80 days away.

The Republican nominee for Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District, Chris West, is looking to unseat Congressman Sanford Bishop who has held the seat for 30 years.

West spoke with voters and Republican’s during the November Election kick-off event at the Muscogee County Republican Headquarters on Saturday.

West was joined by Republican State Senator Randy Robertson who endorsed West back in the May Primaries.

They both spoke on the race that lies ahead; however, West highlights one key component that he believes will make it a tight race.

“The new district that we’re in, it’s going to be a razor close election just by the way it’s drawn. What’s at stake is the majority in the house, whether we have new leadership, whether Nancy Pelosi is speaker in January or not, and I don’t think she is going to be because Republicans are going to win a majority. In part because of our seat and how we’re going to defeat Sanford Bishop,” West says.

He says he wants to focus his efforts on combatting inflation which continues to impact groceries, gas, and small businesses across the nation, and Georgians right here in Muscogee County.

“As a small business guy, as somebody who has created a lot of jobs, over 1,500 jobs in our district, I understand what makes our economy work. It doesn’t come out of Washington, it’s from the people up. I think what people are looking for is for somebody to be there for them, to represent them in Washington. Not the other way around, not having Washington dictate their lives to them so small businesses, minority owned businesses, they need help, they need leadership to be their voice. It’s not big corporations, they’ve had that from Washington they don’t need that. So that’s what they’re going to get with us,” he shares.

Coming up in Oct., both West and Bishop are set to join WRBL during a televised debate. More on that upcoming event can be found here.

While the kick-off event highlighted the upcoming November General Election, both West and Robertson spoke on the upcoming 2024 election season as well.

One topic of Saturday’s event was the 2023 State Republican Convention which is set to take place right here in the Fountain City. The convention will be held at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center next June. Both Robertson and West spoke about next year’s convention.

“I learned this week that the National Young Republican Organization booked 30 hotel rooms right in downtown Columbus to bring people from all over the country to come help us,” West says.

“The state republican convention being in Columbus, that is no small feat and this is an extremely important thing,” Robertson asserts.

Their goal both this election cycle and next; making Georgia a red state.

Meanwhile this upcoming weekend 2022’s State Democratic Convention will also be hosted in Columbus, we will have more on that upcoming event during our News 3 Weekend Newscasts.