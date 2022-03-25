COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Local elections are just two months away. On May 24th all odd-numbered Columbus Council seats are on the ballot, including the District 9 at-large seat, which serves all districts.

Incumbent Judy Thomas has held the seat since 2011 and is running for reelection. Thomas is being challenged by a local small business owner and realtor, Douglas Redmond.

Redmond was born and raised in Columbus and has 12 years of experience as a city accounting manager in Georgia and New Mexico, as well as years spent in local economic development at the state and local level.

If elected, Redmond says he promises to be accessible, accountable, and transparent. Redmond tells News 3 he’s ready to bring a different perspective and new energy to the Columbus council.

“I think the biggest thing is that we’ve got to look at increasing opportunities in Columbus for people. We’ve got to look at, you know, economic development to make sense. A lot of our issues we’re dealing with like crime and all that, a lot of those could be addressed through, you know, providing more opportunity for our citizens here in Columbus” Doug Redmond – District 9 At-large Candidate

Also on the ballot for the May 24th election, College administrator Vickie Williams Wiley, community activist Alyssa Nia Williams, and Carl Sprayberry, a training coordinator at Texas Roadhouse.