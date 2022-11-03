COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – If you’ve checked your Columbus-specific sample ballot available through My Voter Page, you may have been confused by the wording for various items, especially the ones specific to the Columbus Charter. Tyson Begly was on the 2021 Charter Review Commission that came up with the Columbus items. He chaired the subcommittee to review the Revenue and Financial Administration article and authored the information in this article.

Here is what you need to know about Article VII items:

Article VII – Chapter 4 Charter Amendment

The proposed Article VII – Chapter 4 Charter Amendment is worded as follows on the sample ballot:

“For approval of the change in the existing charter of the City of Columbus to require the inclusion of certain comparison documents in the operating budget documentation; to provide for a six-month period for completion of the annual audit; and to provide for the establishment of an Audit Committee by the Columbus Council.”

Begly explained these potential changes.

“As a CFO/COO in my day job, I understand that many of the most impactful decisions are during the budget process,” he said. “Thus, city officials need clear information when allocating our tax money.”

Begly said that the city’s budget workbooks and comprehensive annual financial reports “do not show how the previous year’s final expenditures compared to the adopted budget.”

“While it is typical for a budget approval to occur before the end of the current year, it means we need more historical information,” he said. “The proposed change will ensure that officials see the previous three years of financial performance, which will make it easier for elected to officials to make decisions based on long-term trends.”

He explained the second part of the proposed amendment, which deals with the audit deadline.

“This is an administrative change to be consistent with state law and bond requirements,” he said. “Current language requires an audit to be complete in four months, which is enough time for typical years but not enough for years with lots of changes in internal or external personnel.”

Begly said four months wasn’t enough time to complete an audit when there are major audit changes “such as a new auditor.”

“The proposed change will add approximately 60 days to the process, which is adequate time for lengthy audits and is consistent with state law and bond requirements,” he said.

Begly explained the third part of the amendment, which would create an audit committee within the city council, which he said is “a best practice according to the Government Finance Officers Association.”

“We also learned the formation of an audit committee was recommended by a previous auditor,” he said. “It is important to state that the intent is not to manage the internal auditors, create new audit processes, or create redundant work for the internal auditors. Rather, the intent is to create a committee with the expertise to provide additional focus on the financials and support both the internal and external auditors. The end goal of the change is to strengthen communications and reporting.”

Article VII – Chapter 5 Charter Amendment

The proposed Article VII – Chapter 5 Charter Amendment is worded as follows on the ballot:

“For approval of the change in the existing charter of the City of Columbus to allow the Columbus Council to authorize the transfer of property for appraised value to adjacent property owners without going through a public sale.”

Begly said this amendment would “make it easier for the city to sell land to adjacent owners.”

“While researching, we learned from city employees that it was difficult to dispose of several small pieces of city-owned land,” he said. “These small pieces of land may provide zero benefit to the city, but the city was still required to maintain them.”

He gave the example of a small piece of land with no structures on it where the city had to cut the grass.

“A couple of local real estate developers on the review subcommittee, Ken Henson and Chris Woodruff, were able to explain the negative impact of this situation; for instance, if the city could not sell those small pieces of land, the city would forego realizing revenue from the sale and any future property taxes,” Begly said. “The proposed change would allow the city to sell the land to an adjacent owner for fair market value. The city would publicize the sale, and anyone would have the opportunity to challenge the sale. By removing the red tape, the city can reduce expenses and grow revenue.”

Begly said these proposed changes would give officials more information to work with, help Columbus follow best practices and state law and dispose of assets that are of no use to the government.