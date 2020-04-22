Congress passes big stimulus bill for small businesses

WASHINGTON (CNN)- We have now passed 820,000 coronavirus cases in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.

It’s just past the three-month mark of the first reported infection.

As states work to reopen, Congress has now passed a big stimulus bill to help small businesses.

A $480 billion dollar package for small business, hospitals and testing — now moves from the Senate to the House.

Steven Mnuchin, Treasury Secretary, said, “The intent of this money was not for big public companie>”

The aim is to get it to the president’s desk by the end of the week and it’s teeing up a debate over how much more relief may be needed.

“For anyone who thinks this is the last train out of the station, that is not even close to the case,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader.

“It’s time to begin to think about the amount of debt we’re adding to our country and the future impact of that,” said Sen. Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Leader.

As states work out safe ways to reopen, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says he had a “productive” meeting with President Trump at the White House, with testing at the core.

“We agreed that the state government should be responsible for managing tests in their own laboratories,” said Gov. Cuomo.

Some governors are already giving businesses green lights.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is facing heat for signing off on businesses like gyms, nail salons, and barber shops to open this Friday.

“We’ve been very clear in the guidelines and I think it’s up to the Governors and Mayors to ensure that they’re following the best they can each of those phases,” said Dr. Deborah Birx,of The White House Coronavirus Task Force.

“The Governor said no local government can implement any measures which are more strict or less strict than the executive order. I think that’s irresponsible,” said Mayor Bo Dorough of Albany, Georgia, whose area has been a hot-bed of infections.