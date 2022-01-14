Congressional candidate meets with voters in Columbus, shares plans to “stop the stupid” in Washington

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — With less than a year before the midterm elections, Congressional candidate Dr. Wayne Johnson met with Columbus voters on Friday to share his campaign promises.

Dr. Johnson announced his candidacy back in November, as a Republican candidate for the Second Congressional District. He is currently one of the five announced candidates for the Republican Primary in May. The winner of that race will challenge long-time incumbent Sanford Bishop in the November midterms.

Johnson served in Former President Trump’s Administration as a senior official. He was the Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer and Chief Operating Officer for the Department of Education’s Office of Federal Student Aid. He served in the Executive Branch as head of the $1.7 trillion Federal Student Loan program.

The Georgia native spent over 30 years in banking and business. Some of that experience includes serving as managing director of TSYS in Columbus. He additionally served as an Officer in the U.S. Army. Johnson says he aims to “stop the stupid” in Washington and flip the House to Republican.

“I’m particularly interested in bringing Republican control to the U.S. House of Representatives. I think it’s important to do. This happens to be a contested seat here in the 2nd district, the only one in Georgia and I’m motivated to do it for my children, my grandchildren, future generations, but I have a public service and I just want to give to the community.” Dr. Wayne Johnson

Incumbent Sanford Bishop and Joseph O’Hara are running in the Democratic primary. Other Republican candidates include Chris Benoit, Richard Robertson, Tracy Taylor and Chris West.

The Republican Primary is scheduled for May 24. The general election will be November 8, 2022.