DeJoy to testify today on United States Postal Service changes

WASHINGTON – (CNN) Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will be grilled Monday about the changes that went into effect this summer, that some say could hinder mail-in voting this November despite help from a bill passed over the weekend.

Rallies supporting the United States Postal Service were held in numerous cities this weekend.

The protesters are upset with recent organizational changes Postmaster General Louis DeJoy implemented months ahead of the 2020 election.

“It is a little bit discouraging to see the U.S. be touted as a perfect democracy when this is happening,” said Ainhoa Petri-Hidalgo, a first-time voter.

Critics of DeJoy, who is an ally and supporter of President Trump, say these changes will hinder mail-in voting.

“Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the completion of their appointed rounds. But, of course, no one foresaw that any American president would willingly crowbar our mail system to sway an election,” sad Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D) Florida.

On Saturday the U.S. Postal Service got a vote of support from the House of Representatives.

A bill passed that would give the agency $25 billion dollars and reverse the actions that slowed down mail delivery until the pandemic is over.

However, the USPS released a statement Sunday night saying parts of the bill “while well-meaning, will constrain the ability of the postal service to make operational changes that will improve efficiency, reduce costs and ultimately improve service to the American people.”

Although the House Bill did have the support of 26 Republicans, the matter is not likely to be taken up by the GOP-led Senate.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Sunday that a subcommittee of two Democrats and one Republican will investigate the postal service’s changes.