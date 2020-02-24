Democrat Jon Ossoff brings campaign to Columbus, takes aim at Sen. Perdue

Ask Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff about his Democratic challengers in the May 19 primary and he does not have a lot to say.

“Respectfully, I am not here to talk about of school out of school about any of my opponents are to criticize their records,” Ossoff said Monday while making a campaign stop in Columbus. “We are at a phase in this campaign where we are meeting and listening to voters. And making it clear what I intend to do for those voters as Georgia’s senator. I am focused on does every Georgian has health insurance, how do we lower the cost of prescription drugs, how do ban dark money, secret money from our political system.”

But then ask Ossoff about incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue and if he can win the primary and General Election.

“Yes. And yes,” he told News 3. “We are doing this to win. David Perdue has sold us out. David Perdue is corrupt. … And I challenge folks who have issues accepting that to look at the man’s record.”

Ossoff, who run an investigative journalism production company, ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. House in a seat that was vacated by Rep. Tom Price.

He is in a crowded Democrative primary that includes former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson. Perdue has no primary opposition and is raising funds awaiting the November vote. On the most recent campaign disclosure form, Perdue had more than $7 million in his warchest.

Ossoff has more than $1 million on hand and Tomlinson has raised more than $1 million but has about $350,000 available.

“Selling access to yourself for thousands and thousands of dollars, skipping out on Georgia military families, skipping out on official duties to look out for Georgia’s military families to tend to your donors,” Ossoff said. “…That is exactly the pay to play corruption that’s destroying our democracy and distorting public policy, and lest anyone believe that corruption is some kind of big idea that doesn’t affect us every day, and I know I’ve driven home this message…Corruption affects us every day, the prices we pay for prescription drugs, the premiums we pay for insurance, the quality of our air and our water. Those are all affected by the influence of money in politics. And David Perdue is the caricature of that corruption. That’s why he needs to be beaten.”

News 3 has reached out to Sen. Perdue’s campaign and we are awaiting a response.