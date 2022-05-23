COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Democratic attorney general candidate Sen. Jen Jordan, (R) Sandy Springs, made a recent campaign stop in Columbus.

She sat down with WRBL News 3’s Chuck Williams for a Sunday Conversation and podcast.

Jordan faces Christian Wise Smith in the Nov. 24 primary. On the Republican side, Attorney General Chris Carr is being challenged by John Gordon in the primary.

Jordan talks about the importance of the job and how she believes women’s rights will come into play in the November