Democratic Senate candidate says high-profile Republicans making same pro-Trump argument

The full interview with Warnock above.

The November 3rd election is less than eight weeks away.

One of the key races on the ballot is the U.S. Senate race that features Sen. Kelly Loeffler, Congressman Doug Collins, and Atlanta minister Raphael Warnock.

Both Collins and Loeffler have been in Columbus in the last two weeks. Warnock is doing much of his campaign virtually, though he was in Brunswick and Valdosta over the weekend. News 3 interviewed Warnock in an exclusive Zoom interview this week.

Warnock is stepping out of the pulpit and into the political arena. The first-time politician has been the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in downtown Atlanta since 2005.

I asked about his two chief opponents — Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Congressman Doug Collins.

He says that President Donald Trump is one of the issues for the two high-profile Republicans.

“The problem with Loeffler and Collins is that each of them, essentially has the same argument,” he said. “Elect me they are saying, and I will do the best job representing Donald Trump. And they are each trying to trump the other, I am running to represent the people of Georgia. All of the people Georgia.”

They are fighting for the seat that was vacated by Sen. Johnny Isakson. Loeffler was appointed to the seat by Gov. Brian Kemp earlier this year.

News 3 asked Warnock what is the biggest difference between being a pastor and a politician.

“There are many differences, I hope,” he said. “I think as a pastor you tend to take the long view. I walk slowly with people through all of life’s transitions from the cradle to the grave. I bless their babies. I marry them. I counsel them. I am often honored to bury them. So, I have a sense of the seasons of life. Our political cycle, the news cycle moves so quickly that it is sometimes that it is very superficial and it doesn’t wrestle with the real concerns of real people.”