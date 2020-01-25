Democratic U.S. Senate candidates have breakfast with Muscogee County residents

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – A couple of hundred Muscogee County Democrats spent the morning eating breakfast and talking politics. The local committee hosted a forum where five of the top six Democratic US Senate candidates spoke.

Former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson, Jon Osoff, Maya Dilliard Smith, Marckeith DeJesus, and Sarah Riggs Amico are vying or a Democratic nomination. The seat is currently held by Republican Senator David Perdue.

The winner of the May primary will face Perdue in the November General Election. Muscogee County party lead Laura Walker says it was a chance to hear the candidates.

“It is really just an opportunity for them to take 10 minutes and introduce themselves and tell us a little bit about their positions. We’re even asking them what their favorite music is, what moves them. We want to know the whole person,” says Walker.

She says it was not a debate or forum. In this format, the candidates quickly addressed health care, prison reform, and climate change.

It allowed the candidates who aren’t from Columbus, to meet the democrats in the area.