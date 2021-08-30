“Democrats Deliver” tour makes stop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Democratic Party of Georgia made Columbus a stop on their statewide tour. On Monday, city and state officials spoke at Woodruff Park as part of the “Democrats Deliver” campaign.

Speakers included State Representative Calvin Smyre and City Councilmember Toyia Tucker. They spoke on the American Rescue plan and its impacts on the Chattahoochee Valley, with over $114 million going toward fighting COVID-19 and supporting recovery.

According to Smyre, the purpose of the statewide tour is to “amplify the workings of the Biden administration, Vice President Kamala Harris, Senator Ossoff, Senator Warnock and the Georgia House Democrats.”

“[They]” promised us that they would support working families, better wages, more jobs, small businesses and farmers.” Smyre said. “Just seven months later the Democrats are fulfilling their promises.”

The goal of this direct funding is to help cities and counties replace lost revenue, maintain vital public services and protect frontline workers. Smyre says the impact of the American Rescue Plan goes a long way to help working families throughout the state of Georgia.

“COVID has affected all of our economies around the nation,” Smyre said. “When you get funds like infrastructure money or the American Rescue Plan money— we’re in the process of reviewing that and seeing how it’s going to be used throughout the state of Georgia as it relates to services for the people that we represent.”

“With Labor Day just right around the corner, Democrats are continuing to fight for historic investments that will build our state back better by advancing President Biden’s bipartisan Infrastructure Bill,” Tucker said. “Republicans have been talking about infrastructure for years, but President Biden and Georgia Democrats are actually delivering.”

In a rare show of bipartisan support, the Senate approved the Biden administration’s $1 trillion infrastructure plan, following weeks of negotiations and legislative obstacles.

“That’s a major feat in the United States Congress when Democrats and Republicans can get together and work together,” Smyre said. “The infrastructure bill is now in the House. It affects transportation and delivery of services, so with that in mind I’m hoping that the House and Senate can come together after they go to conference and come up with something that can pass in both the House and the Senate. That’s what I’m looking forward to.”

The bill must be approved by the House before it heads to President Biden’s desk.

The statewide tour will continue throughout the week as elected officials, labor leaders and community members will join the Democratic Party of Georgia in Savannah, Augusta and Atlanta.