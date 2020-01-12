District 4 receives training on new voting machines

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – The process of casting your ballot in the polls has changed. New voting machines will now be in use in the upcoming elections.

Nancy Boren, the director of voter registration and the District 4 councilwoman Valerie Thompson were at Revelation Missionary Baptist Church demonstrating the new machines.

Boren discussed absentee ballots and early voting as well as the different voting polls that folks are able to go to.

“We want no excuses when it comes to voting time, we want people to be abreast when it comes to election time. We want them to go to the polls feeling comfortable about using the machine,” Thompson says.

Thompson says Boren will have her presentation on the city’s website. However, she says if it’s necessary, they will have another training.