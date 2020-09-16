Donald Trump Jr. to hold rally in Savannah

Politics

by: Ricardo Lewis

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Donald Trump Jr. is heading to Savannah Wednesday evening to spread his father’s “Make America Great Again” message.

Trump Jr., the president’s eldest child, is scheduled to speak at a campaign rally, which starts at 6 p.m. at the Savannah Convention Center.

WSAV NOW will stream his remarks live on this page.

Supporters are already gathering outside of the building, waiting for doors to open at 5 p.m. Inside, there are some 200 chairs set out with space for attendees to social distance.

The campaign says it will also provide hand sanitizer and masks to those who need them.

Trump Jr.’s team says he’s been discussing a wide variety of topics on his campaign stops around the country, with the goal of keeping his father in office for four more years.

Calling the rally “reckless” and “dangerous,” the Democratic Party of Georgia released a statement saying the event shows the Trump campaign cares more about the election than the lives of local residents.

Savannah is just one of Trump Jr.’s five stops this week. He also traveled to Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

68° / 67°
Periods of heavy rain and windy
Periods of heavy rain and windy 100% 68° 67°

Thursday

77° / 68°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 90% 77° 68°

Friday

84° / 68°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 84° 68°

Saturday

72° / 58°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 72° 58°

Sunday

72° / 57°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 72° 57°

Monday

73° / 55°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 73° 55°

Tuesday

75° / 56°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 75° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

6 PM
Rain/Wind
90%
68°

68°

7 PM
Rain/Wind
100%
68°

69°

8 PM
Rain/Wind
100%
69°

70°

9 PM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
70°

70°

10 PM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
70°

70°

11 PM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
70°

71°

12 AM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
71°

71°

1 AM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
71°

72°

2 AM
Heavy Rain
100%
72°

72°

3 AM
Rain
100%
72°

72°

4 AM
Rain
100%
72°

72°

5 AM
Rain
100%
72°

73°

6 AM
Rain
90%
73°

73°

7 AM
Rain
90%
73°

72°

8 AM
Light Rain
70%
72°

72°

9 AM
Light Rain
70%
72°

73°

10 AM
Light Rain
60%
73°

73°

11 AM
Showers
50%
73°

74°

12 PM
Showers
50%
74°

75°

1 PM
Showers
50%
75°

76°

2 PM
Showers
50%
76°

77°

3 PM
Showers
50%
77°

77°

4 PM
Showers
50%
77°

77°

5 PM
Showers
40%
77°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories