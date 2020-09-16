Donald Trump Jr. to hold rally in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Donald Trump Jr. is heading to Savannah Wednesday evening to spread his father’s “Make America Great Again” message.

Trump Jr., the president’s eldest child, is scheduled to speak at a campaign rally, which starts at 6 p.m. at the Savannah Convention Center.

WSAV NOW will stream his remarks live on this page.

Supporters are already gathering outside of the building, waiting for doors to open at 5 p.m. Inside, there are some 200 chairs set out with space for attendees to social distance.

This room at the Savannah Covention Center will be filled with @realDonaldTrump supporters starting at 6 p.m. tonight. @DonaldJTrumpJr will be in the Hostess City speaking on the Make America Great Again agenda. Live coverage starting at 5 p.m. on @WSAV pic.twitter.com/mfptnrCIyr — Ricardo Lewis (@RicardoWSAV) September 16, 2020

The campaign says it will also provide hand sanitizer and masks to those who need them.

Trump Jr.’s team says he’s been discussing a wide variety of topics on his campaign stops around the country, with the goal of keeping his father in office for four more years.

Calling the rally “reckless” and “dangerous,” the Democratic Party of Georgia released a statement saying the event shows the Trump campaign cares more about the election than the lives of local residents.

Savannah is just one of Trump Jr.’s five stops this week. He also traveled to Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.