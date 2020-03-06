Elizabeth Warren comments on dropping out of the Democratic presidential race

WASHINGTON- At one point last October, Elizabeth Warren was the front-runner for the Democratic nomination for president.

Now, Warren has dropped out of the race, after failing to win a single primary, not even her home state.

“I will not be running for president in 2020,” said Warren.

Neither is Warren publicly endorsing either of the remaining candidates, Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders.

“There are two lanes: a progressive lane that Bernie Sanders is the incumbent for and a moderate lane that Joe Biden is the incumbent for, and there is no room for anyone else in there,” reflected Warren. “I thought that wasn’t right but evidently I was wrong.”

Warren’s exit means that the historically large and diverse Democratic field is now down to Tulsi Gabbard, who’s earned 2 delegates – plus Biden and Sanders, who began the race as the best-known contenders.

Meanwhile, front-runner Joe Biden has raised at least $7 million since Super Tuesday.

CBS News has learned that Michael Bloomberg still plans to use his fortune to help defeat President Trump– that includes putting staff in six key swing states.