EXCLUSIVE: Lara Trump talks RNC and the Trump campaign message

Politics

by: Marlena Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

(WJBF) – In this web exclusive on The Means Report, Brad Means talks with Lara Trump, a Senior Campaign Advisor and daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump

As two straight weeks of conventions come to a close with the final night of the Republican National Convention, Means asks Trump if the conventions do anything to sway voters. They also discuss recent polls, campaigning virtually, and how the family as a whole responds to the negative criticism on social media.

