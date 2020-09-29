First 2020 Presidential Debate set for Tuesday night in Ohio

CLEVELAND (CBS)- Tonight, President Donald Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden will spend an hour and a half answering questions and trying to sway undecided voters.

The coronavirus pandemic forced debate organizers to make significant changes. Social distancing rules mean the live audience will be limited to less than 100 people.

The two candidates do not have to wear masks, but they will not shake hands, either before or after the event.

“I’m willing to take a drug test. I think he should, too,” said President Trump.

Tuesday’s showdown comes as President Trump steps up his personal attacks on his opponent, including an accusation that Biden uses performance- enhancing drugs.

The Biden campaign turned a New York Times report about the president’s taxes into an ad showing what ordinary Americans pay.

A White House spokesman questioned both the story’s accuracy and its timing.

“The Democrats had ads teed up almost immediately afterwards. So, it certainly seems like just a coordinated political smear,” said Brian Morgenstern, White House Deputy Press Secretary.

As many as 100-million viewers are expected to watch the debate that’s being held here in Cleveland.

However, most experts say few are likely to be swayed by what they hear.

“The people tuning in are most likely people who already support Biden or Trump. It’s kind of like watching a sporting event in which you’re a fan of one of the two teams playing, and you’re tuning in to essentially cheer for your team,” said Greg Wolf of Drake University.

President Trump says he’s been too busy to prepare much for the debate.

Biden has reportedly been working with a team of advisers, both in-person and remotely.