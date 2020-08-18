First night of Democratic National Convention features members of both parties supporting Biden

WASHINGTON (CBS)- The first night of the Democratic National Convention closed, with Democrats and Republicans coming together to appeal to a broad swath of Americans.

Under the theme – “We the People” — Monday’s speakers stated their reasons for endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden.

The night was headlined by Senator Bernie Sanders, along with former First Lady Michelle Obama.

“If Donald Trump is re-elected, all the progress we have made will be in jeopardy,” said Sanders.

“If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it,” Obama said.

Other speakers highlighted why they believe Joe Biden is the best choice to lead the country through the challenges of the coronavirus.

“Our current federal government is dysfunctional and incompetent. It couldn’t fight off the virus, in fact it didn’t even see it coming,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo, (D) New York.

“It’s crucial that we rally together to fight this virus and build our economy back better,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) Michigan.

“We must always find ourselves in what John Lewis called “good trouble,” said Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd.

Night one was also designed to showcase support across the political spectrum.

Four Republicans, including former Ohio Governor and 2016 presidential candidate John Kasich, are lending their support to Biden.

“Many of us can’t imagine another four years on this path. That’s why I’m asking you to join with me in choosing a better way forward,” said Kasich.

Earlier, President Trump took a swipe at the Democrats during a trip to Wisconsin where the Democratic National Convention was supposed to be held in person.

“They talk about a convention. How do you watch a taped speech,” said President Trump.

The president plans to visit more swing states this week.

His democratic challenger will formally accept nomination from Delaware on Thursday.

Democratic speakers also slammed the president over his handling of disruptions within the U.S. Postal Service, as the nation moves towards a general election that is expected to rely heavily on mail-in ballots.

Tuesday’s expected convention speakers include Former President Bill Clinton, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Joe Biden’s wife, Jill.