Former Attorney General Jeff targets Jones ahead of runoff with Tuberville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WRBL) – Heading out of Super Tuesday and into a primary Runoff, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions targeted opponents in Washington D.C. and at home while sharing support for President Donald Trump.

Sessions is seeking reelection to his former Senate seat, a position he vacated following his appointment to the office of U.S. Attorney General by President Trump in 2016. Following his exit from the office, Sessions is fighting for his old Senate seat and targeting what he feels are weak allies in Washington D.C.

“Republicans in Washington are indeed too soft. Alabama must send someone to Washington who has the courage and knowledge to get it done. We have this opportunity to turn the Trump agenda into reality and I’m the man for that job,” Sessions said.

But first, Sessions will have to face off with self-described political outsider and primary opponent Tommy Tuberville, the former Auburn Head Coach. The runoff comes March 31, with the winner facing Democratic Senator Doug Jones in November.

While Sessions supports President Trump and attacked some Republicans for not supporting the President enough, his real target was Jones.

“We will indeed defeat Doug Jones. So the beginning of President Trump’s second term gives us a window of opportunity that we dare not miss. We must act with great urgency. This is not a drill. We must put our best team on the field. I’m not running for fame, I’m not running for money. I’m running to lead this charge,” Sessions said.