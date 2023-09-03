COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The former dean of the Georgia General Assembly, Calvin Smyre, has been nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as one of the U.S. representatives to the upcoming General Assembly of the United Nations.

The nomination was announced Sunday afternoon.

Smyre lives in Columbus and released the following statement Sunday when contacted by WRBL.

“I am deeply honored to be appointed Representative of the United States at the United Nations General Assembly and I am excited to have this opportunity to serve and represent the United States. I am grateful to President Joe Biden for this opportunity and the trust he has shown in me.”

Smyre was nominated earlier this year by Biden to be the U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas. That nomination must be approved by the U.S. Senate. The U.N. role is not expected to have an impact on the ambassadorship nomination.

The U.N. General Assembly begins its work in New York City in October.

Smyre was one of five nominees. The others are Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), Rep. French Hill (R-Ark.), political consultant Janet Keller and real estate executive Jeff Worthe.

The 76-year-old Smyre served 48 years in the Georgia General Assembly. He did not seek re-election in 2022 after he was nominated by Biden to be the ambassador to the Dominican Republic. That nomination was withdrawn and Smyre was later nominated to serve as ambassador to the Bahamas.