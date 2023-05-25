COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia State GOP convention next month in Columbus has attracted a fourth major figure in the national party.

Former Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to address the convention on Friday night June 9 at the Convention & Trade Center, according to an e-mail blast that state party Chairman David Shafer sent to delegates Thursday afternoon.

Three announced Republican presidential candidates – former President Donald Trump, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy – are committed to the convention.

Pence has not announced his candidacy for president but has been exploring the possibility.

Ramaswamy is scheduled to speak on Friday afternoon, Hutchinson on Saturday morning and Trump Saturday afternoon before the convention adjourns.

The convention will be June 9 and 10 in downtown Columbus.

While the Georgia GOP annual gathering is drawing national attention, some of the state’s top Republicans are sitting it out. Gov. Brian Kemp, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Attorney General Chris Carr have said they will not be in Columbus for the convention.