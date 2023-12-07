WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – For the final time this year, qualifying GOP presidential candidates faced off in the fourth republican presidential debate, even as the front runner among them, former president Donald Trump refused to show up.

There was plenty of sniping among the four candidates onstage.

But former president Donald Trump, the leader of the pack by nearly 50 points in some polls, skipped out again.

Christie hit Trump hard.

“We’ve had these three acting as if the race is between the four of us. The fifth guy who doesn’t have the guts to show up and stand here,” said Christie.

Other topics included the economy, parental rights, border security and the war in Israel.

The debate was hosted by our 24-hour cable network news nation. This final debate comes just forty days before the Iowa caucuses in January.