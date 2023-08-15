A top legal analyst at Fox News is arguing former President Trump could be in serious legal jeopardy following his indictment by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) in connection with his efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election result.

“It sounds like ambitious charging, but it may not be all that much of a reach,” Andy McCarthy wrote in an op-ed published in the New York Post on Monday, adding he sees the Georgia case “as the most perilous case for Trump.”

Trump and eighteen of his lawyers, advisers and affiliates were charged in connection with his alleged efforts to change the state’s election result. The former president has been hit with three other indictments this year relating to his business dealings, handling of classified documents and behavior after the 2020 election.

“Presidents,” McCarthy noted “have no authority to pardon state crimes.”

“It remains to be seen whether Wills can convince a jury of Atlantans to convict Trump,” the former federal prosecutor said. “But even a newly elected President Trump could not make the Georgia prosecution go away.”