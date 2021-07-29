GA officials hold redistricting town hall at Columbus State University

COLUMBUS Ga. (WRBL) – Legislators listened as Chattahoochee Valley residents voiced their concerns about redistricting in the latest of a series of town hall meetings Wednesday night.

It was a packed house as folks from all walks of life shared comments on the redistricting of state and national representatives.

Dr. Yoshunda Jones, a Georgia resident, said she showed up to speak for herself and those that couldn’t attend the meeting. “I wanted to make comment for the citizens and residents that were not able to be here, so that the committee can understand that we need to make sure that we completely remove partisanship from this process.”

Other citizens said they showed up to make sure they kept lawmakers accountable to their constituents. “We’re just here to make sure that—when we draw lines and maps—that everyone is represented,” said Arreasha Lawrence, an organizer with My Black Has a Purpose.

Senator John Kennedy (R-Macon) said it’s important to hear community input before the state re-draws voting districts. “What we’re here for is to learn from the folks any ideas and thoughts that they want to share with us. As we do this very important duty, as part of our democracy, that happens every 10 years.”

State voting lines are re-drawn to accommodate changing demographics, recorded each decade by the U.S. Census. “It’s driven by population numbers. Number one, the additional population we have in Georgia—which we’ve got roughly one million more people in Georgia than we had 10 years ago. And secondly, it’s driven by the population shifts we’ve seen within our state,” Kennedy said.

Several residents raised concerns about the accessibility of the town-hall style hearings for working class citizens, people without internet access, and Americans for whom English is a second language.

In response to those concerns Kennedy said, “We’re conducting these hearings the same way we conduct all hearings at the capitol, consistent with those protocols and those type of formalities. That’s what we’re doing here, the same thing we’re following. We’re here for folks and we’re glad for folks that came out tonight and shared their opinions with us.”