COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia GOP Convention is underway in the heart of Columbus, drawing nearly 3,000 people.

The two-day event is likely to leave an impact on the local economy. Delegates, alternates, and paid guests are flooding the streets of Downtown for what is said to be one of the largest conventions for the Republican party. For some, it’s their first convention.

“I had the opportunity to come as an alternate this time. I haven’t been to Columbus in probably 40 or 50 years,” said Doug Tyler of Wilkes County. “So it was an opportunity to visit and see what’s going on down here.”

According to Dr. Deb Kidder, the dean of the Turner College of Business & Technology, the convention could bring up to $1.5 million dollars to Columbus in direct economic impact.

Convention-goers across the nation are coming in waves, booking hotels in Downtown Columbus and contributing to the massive revenue the city is expected to see.

One woman traveling from Palm Beach, Florida, says the Fountain City is the perfect place to have a convention of this size.

“It’s really a nice atmosphere,” said Maria Zack, the Chairman of Nations in Action. “You have the river, you have good restaurants, but you also have this great sense of community, the faith community, the American patriotic dream lives and breathes here. So it’s a beautiful spot of paradise in America.”

The convention will come to a close Saturday evening.