Georgia GOP supporters and Government officials watched intently as numbers changed Tuesday night

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – The GA GOP election night event was held at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Buckhead. Guests began arriving to the event around 7:00 p.m. and continued to trickle in as the night went on.

Although Senator Loeffler spent the night watching the results privately with her family at the Grand Hyatt, the viewing event did begin with speeches from The GOP Chairman, David Shafer, Former Georgia Governor, Sonny Perdue, and Current Georgia Governor, Brian Kemp.

At least 100 people gathered at Tuesday nights event. Many could be seen unmasked and not following social distancing guidelines as they watched the results come.

A press secretary for Senator Kelly Loeffler told media early on in the evening that the campaign was remaining “cautiously optimistic”. This could be seen as the group erupted in cheers and applause every time Senator Loeffler or Senator Perdue pulled ahead.

This happened frequently as the two races flipped continuously between the Republican incumbents and their Democratic opponents all night long.

The enthusiasm in the room and the amount of guests dwindled as the race began to point to a democratic victory. The room fell quiet as guests watched intently to see if the numbers would change in their favor.

It was after Midnight when Senator Kelly Loeffler took to the stage to address the remaining guests. Despite the latest numbers suggesting defeat, Senator Loeffler remained optimistic and reminded the crowd that every legal vote must be counted before the Election could be called.

“Well good morning Georgia. Yes, it’s going to be another late night,” said Senator Loeffler. “There are a lot of votes out there as Y’all know and we have a path to victory and we’re staying on it.”

Senator David Perdue was also expected to speak virtually, but never ended making an appearance.