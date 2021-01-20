Georgia Republican leaders react to Biden Inauguration, talk what’s next for the Republican Party

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Joe Biden is sworn in as U.S. President as his wife Dr. Jill Biden looks on during his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Ahead of this historic day, News 3 spoke with several of Georgia’s Republican leaders to hear their reaction to the Inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Today, Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America, and now Georgia’s Lieutenant Governor, Geoff Duncan, and State Senator, Randy Robertson, reacted to the news.

“My encouragement to everyone who might say Joe Biden isn’t the person they voted for, the constitution is still alive and well, and this is America, and we have an opportunity to agree and disagree, and I’m assuming that I’m going to agree with some of the things that the Biden Administration does, and I’m going to disagree, but the constitution gives us all the right to voice that disagreement,” says Geoff Duncan, Lieutenant Governor of Georgia.

“We have a job to do and it doesn’t matter who’s sitting in the Oval Office in Washington, D.C. My obligation is to the citizens of District 29 and the other 11 million citizens in Georgia, and I’m not going to deviate from my job because there’s a change of leadership inside the beltline of D.C.,” says Randy Robertson, Georgia’s State Senator of the 29th District.

The full interview with both of these state leaders can be found below.